Politics US naval ships’ visit to Vietnam helps promote bilateral ties The current visit of US Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG52) to the central coastal city of Da Nang contributes to the development of the relations between Vietnam and the US, according to Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Defence ministry launches Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 The Ministry of National Defence made the first public appearance for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3, which will be deployed to the UN mission in South Sudan, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.

