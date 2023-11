Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov is honoured for his contributions to and tireless efforts in maintaining and promoting relations between St. Petersburg and Vietnam in particular and enhancing the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, on behalf of the State President of Vietnam, on November 7 presented a Friendship Order to Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov in recognition of his contributions to and tireless efforts in maintaining and promoting relations between St. Petersburg and Vietnam in particular and enhancing the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.Khoi noted that St. Petersburg is one of Russia's leading localities in cooperation with Vietnamese provinces. He thanked Beglov for his contributions to the development of cooperation in many fields, including culture, education and science.Beglov pledged that St. Petersburg will make further contributions to the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, and informed that from December 3-8, a culture and business delegation of St. Petersburg will visit Ho Chi Minh City, and the Russian city will organise a Vietnam ese week on the occasion of late President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday next year.