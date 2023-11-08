Friendship Orders conferred on St. Petersburg Governor, Ho Chi Minh Institute
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, on behalf of the State President of Vietnam, on November 7 presented a Friendship Order to Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov in recognition of his contributions to and tireless efforts in maintaining and promoting relations between St. Petersburg and Vietnam in particular and enhancing the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.
Khoi noted that St. Petersburg is one of Russia's leading localities in cooperation with Vietnamese provinces. He thanked Beglov for his contributions to the development of cooperation in many fields, including culture, education and science.
Beglov pledged that St. Petersburg will make further contributions to the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, and informed that from December 3-8, a culture and business delegation of St. Petersburg will visit Ho Chi Minh City, and the Russian city will organise a Vietnamese week on the occasion of late President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday next year.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and Rector of Saint Petersburg State University Nikolay Kropachev. (Photo: VNA)On November 8, Khoi also handed over another Friendship Order to the Ho Chi Minh Institute under the St. Petersburg State University, a leading academic research centre not only on Vietnamese history and culture but also on President Ho Chi Minh.
In 2012, director of the institute Prof. Vladimir Kolotov was also honoured with a Friendship Order.
Following the handover ceremony, the Russian version of the book on Sun Tzu's Art of War by President Ho Chi Minh made its debut./.