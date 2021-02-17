Front leader commemorates late President Ho Chi Minh
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on February 17 offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House No. 67 in the Presidential Palace’s area on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).
At the event, Man, who is also a Politburo member, stated that despite tough challenges in 2020, the country completed its set goals and missions thanks to the high determination of the entire Party, people and army.
The VFF made significant contributions to the country’s achievements in the past year, he said, adding it promoted the great national solidarity bloc through activities to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while enhancing social supervision and feedback and offering suggestions to the draft documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.
Man pledged to enhance the role of the VFF’s member organisations and gather the strength of Vietnamese people to successfully implement the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.
President Ho Chi Minh led the country to success in its struggle for national independence. On September 2, 1945, he read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
He was a talented leader and a national hero who devoted his whole life to the cause of national independence and freedom and happiness for the people while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.
Located in the President Ho Chi Minh relic site, House No. 67 was named after the year 1967 when it was built, in which the late leader worked and passed away. It was the venue of Politburo meetings during the fiercest years of war./.