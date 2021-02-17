ASEAN Vietnamese Ambassador assumes office as ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Vietnamese Ambassador Tran Duc Binh took office as Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Community and Corporate Affairs at a ceremony in Jakarta on February 15.

Politics Vietnam shares development experience at UN session Head of Vietnam's delegation to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy shared the country’s development experience via promoting digital technology at the 59th session of the UN Commission for Social Development that is underway virtually from February 8-17.

Politics Prime Minister pays tribute to King Quang Trung Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 15 offered incense in tribute of King Quang Trung at the Dong Da Mound in Hanoi, a special national relic site which reportedly witnessed one of the most famous battles in Vietnam’s history of fighting invaders.

Politics PM requests purchasing COVID-19 vaccine in February Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered the health sector to conduct all necessary measures to make COVID-19 vaccines available in Vietnam this month either through purchasing or from UN organisations.