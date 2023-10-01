Front leader extends greetings to China on National Day
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has sent a letter of congratulations to Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning on the occasion of China's 74th National Day (October 1, 1949-2023).
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien (L) has sent a letter of congratulations to Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning in a photo taken in July. (Photo: VNA)
In the letter, Chien lauded great achievements the Chinese Party, State and people have recorded over the past 74 years, and noted his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping as the nucleus, Chinese people will successfully complete targets and tasks set in the resolution adopted at the 20th National Congress of the CPC for the 2022-2027 tenure, with the CPPCC playing a crucial role.
The VFF leader thanked Wang and officials of the CPPCC for their warm welcome to him and his entourage during their visit to China in July, and expressed his hope that the two organisations will step up cooperation, especially coordination in organising the upcoming second friendship exchange, thus contributing to promoting the Vietnam-China traditional friendship.
Chien wished Wang and officials of the CPPCC good health and happiness, and that they will outstandingly fulfil tasks assigned by the CPC and Chinese people./.