Politics Vietnam's National Day marked in Netherlands, Belgium The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands held a ceremony on September 29 to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam, inviting 200 guests who are local officials, international diplomats and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the European country.

Politics Special buses run in HCM City to promote Vietnam-Cuba solidarity Two special buses made a trip around Ho Chi Minh City on September 30 to promote the special solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated zone in Quang Tri province (1973-2023).

Politics Greetings extended to China on National Day General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have sent their letters of greetings to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of China's National Day (October 1).

Politics Lao leaders applaud cooperation between Vietnamese, Lao public security ministries Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and Prime Minister of the country Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on September 29.