Some provinces up north are covered in frost again. It’s the result of a strong cold snap over the weekend. Temperatures dropped to below zero degrees Celsius on high mountains.

This is the coldest it’s ever been this winter. These tourists can’t be more excited. But local residents are worried for their cattle.

Severe cold is causing damage in the northern region and in the north-central province of Nghe An, killing 1,862 cattle as of 5pm on February 22.

Local authorities have warned travelers of slippery icy routes, roads will be closed if the weather gets worse.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, as the north received an additional wave of cold air, the temperatures have continued to drop and the weather turned to a cold and dry state./.

