Business Meeting discusses amendments to decrees on SOE equitisation Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh chaired a meeting on August 10 to review draft decrees that amend and supplement a number of Government decrees on equitising State-owned enterprises (SOEs) and divesting State capital from businesses.

Business Export turnover of main agricultural products down significantly The export of many agricultural products, especially industrial crops such as pepper, rubber, tea, and cashew nuts, fell remarkably from January to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business UPCOM-listed companies largely rely on joint ventures Some UPCOM-listed companies are enjoying stable earnings brought by joint ventures they established with foreign partners, but their core businesses remain insignificant.