Information technology has been applied to all activities of the National Assembly. (Illustrative photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai, head of the steering committee for building and implementing the e-parliament project, chaired the third meeting of this committee in Hanoi on August 31.
In his opening remarks, Hai said information technology application and digital transformation in all activities of the NA have obtained encouraging results and won high evaluation from legislators and the public, providing a prerequisite for developing an e-parliament and working towards a digital parliament.
To do that, the immediate duty is to complete drafting the e-parliament project, based on which focal tasks for developing an e-parliament and then a digital parliament will be carried out, he noted.
Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Manh Hung said the draft project has taken into account the context of international and domestic digital transformation, and been supplemented with some more implementation measures, including promoting the role of agencies and localities’ leaders in this regard.
Other participants held that to develop an e-parliament, it is necessary to overhaul relevant regulations to ensure favourable conditions for performing the task. Besides, building an e-parliament must take place in tandem with the building of an e-Government and digital Government under the national digital transformation programme.
They pointed out the need to select suitable technologies to be applied and avoid the case that some contents of the project become technologically outdated as soon as the project is launched.
An e-parliament focuses on not only information technology to digitalise processes and procedures but also many other factors such as manpower, infrastructure, and database. It should provide an environment for the NA to interact with voters and people, including via cyberspace, to help the NA better fufill its function of representation and enhance legislators’ sense of responsibility, they added.
Vice Chairman Hai said this is a very large project requiring responsible engagement of relevant sides. He asked the Ministry of Information and Communications to give official opinions about the draft, and the NA Office to select a consulting unit in line with regulations and be ready for implementation once the project is launched./.