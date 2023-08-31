Politics Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on National Day Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly (NA) and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on August 31, on the occasion of the 78th National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).

Politics Vietnamese embassies in Thailand, Cambodia celebrate National Day The Vietnamese embassies in Thailand and Cambodia on August 30 held separate ceremonies to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Full-time NA deputies discuss land acquisition, valuation methods Full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies gave opinions on the amended Land Law during its session on August 30, with a focus on regulations of land acquisition for the purposes of socio-economic development and land valuation methods.