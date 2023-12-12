According to the Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association, in January-November, Vietnam recorded 5.2 billion USD in fruit and vegetable exports, showing an impressive surge of 70% year-on-year.

China remains the largest importer of Vietnam’s fruits and vegetables, accounting for over 65% of the country’s total exports in this sector.

Other notable importers include the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.

In recent months, fruit and vegetable exports have experienced a slight decline as Vietnam’s durian season concluded. However, the association projects that durian exports in 2023 could reach a value of 2.3 billion USD.

On the other hand, dragon fruit exports are expected to thrive in the coming months, particularly with the increase in demand from the Chinese market during the Lunar New Year celebration.

Furthermore, Vietnam and China are set to sign protocols for exporting coconut products, frozen fruit, and watermelons, which are anticipated to further bolster the export of agricultural products this year./.

VNA