Fundraising campaign launched to aid disadvantaged children
The launch of the fundraising campaign in Hanoi on August 8 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A fundraising campaign was launched by the Phu nu Viet Nam (Vietnamese Women) newspaper and the menswear brand of Aristino on August 8 to support orphans and children with disadvantages.
The campaign was kicked off on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Mottainai charity programme to call for support for child victims of traffic accidents, those orphaned by COVID-19 and other causes, along with 10 orphanages nationwide.
During the event from August 8 to September 3, Aristino will donate 10,000 VND (0.4 USD) per item sold to the Mottainai fund.
It will also donate another 100 million VND to the fund when the campaign’s message “Wear.Care.Share” and hashtag #ARISTINO10 reach 10,000 shares on the social media.
At the launch, 81 Aristino showrooms nationwide receiving donated old clothes were also publicised.
Data from the Ministry of Public Security show that over the last 10 years, there were about 20,000 traffic accidents annually, killing 7,000 and injuring about 16,000 others. Among them, about 70% are breadwinners.
Meanwhile, 4,461 Vietnamese children were orphaned during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including 193 losing both their parents, according to the Department of Child Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
Nguyen Thi Thuc Hanh, Editor-in-chief of Phu nu Viet Nam and head of the organising committee of the Mottainai programme, said that over the last 10 years, this programme has carried out a number of meaningful activities such as encouraging a green lifestyle and environmental protection, raising donations, and selling/auctioning and reusing millions of items to assist orphans and children with disadvantages across the country.
The Mottainai programme has become the biggest drive to raise donations of old items for humanitarian and environmental protection purposes in Vietnam. It has attracted more than 500,000 participants and benefited nearly 5,000 disadvantaged children so far.
This year, the programme will last through December, she added./.