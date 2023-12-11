Videos Bac Luan II bridge border gate officially open for tourists From December 11, tourists are officially allowed to travel through the Bac Luan II bridge border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh, which shares the borderline with the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China.

Videos Tra Vinh moving to make Ok Om Bok festival a unique tourism product Ok Om Bok is a traditional festival of the Khmer ethnic group in the southern region in general and Tra Vinh province in particular. The festival is not only an opportunity for the Khmer people to have fun and preserve their unique cultural identity, it is also an opportunity to attract a large number of tourists.

Videos High-quality manpower could level up semiconductor development Vietnam is in need of high-quality engineers for the semiconductor industry, which holds great potential to create a breakthrough for sustainable economic development.