Society Vietnam, Thailand strengthen education cooperation A conference to bolster education collaboration between Vietnam and Thailand was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) in Bangkok on February 21.

Society Nearly 42 million USD raised to bring warm Tet to disadvantaged people The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) said that its “Tet Nhan Ai” (Humane Tet) campaign raised over 1.03 trillion VND (nearly 42 million USD) to support 1.52 million disadvantaged people across the nation on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival 2024.

Society National Humanitarian Month to be launched in April A ceremony to launch the National Humanitarian Month for 2024, and mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8) is slated for April 22 in Dien Bien Phu city, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee in Hanoi on February 21.

Society Twelve defendants in Viet A Company-related case file appeals The Hanoi People’s Court has received appeals of 12 defendants in the case relating to Viet A Company over one month after the first-instance trial.