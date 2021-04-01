FVH half-day excursion and workshop in Van Phuc silk village
The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) will hold a half-day excursion to the Van Phuc silk village, about 10km from central Hanoi, on April 10.
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) will hold a half-day excursion to the Van Phuc silk village, about 10km from central Hanoi, on April 10.
The walking tour will start at 8.50am with the guidance of Le Viet Cuong, director of Vun Art – a social enterprise, which was founded to create jobs for disabled people and specialises in crafting products from silk debris.
The group will visit the President Ho Chi Minh memorial house, before meeting a local family to learn about how they dye silk as well as to see their old house gate which is more than 100 years old.
The tour will continue at a silk shop, where visitors will learn about the traditional process of spinning and weaving silk and listen to its owner sharing stories of his life and business.
The second half of the tour will take place at the Vun Art workshop, where its owner Cuong will share how he set up the enterprise and all the challenges his team has coped with. There will be a Q&A section before the tour members will design and decorate their own tote bag using scraps of silk with the guidance of Vun Art staff.
To join the tour, register via forms.gle/paHtBr75L37e2QcPA.
The cost of 350,000 VND per person covers tour, tote bag, materials and a donation to Vun Art./.