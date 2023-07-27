Business First cross-border ecommerce expo to take place in HCM City The 2023 Cross-border E-commerce Expo Vietnam, the first of its kind, will take place in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.

Business Vietnam, Japan foster cooperation in renewable, clean energy projects Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 27 hosted a reception for Steven Winn, Chief Global Strategist and Senior Managing Executive Officer of JERA Co. Inc.

Business Cashew exports remain a silver lining Amid global demand slump, cashew remains a silver lining of the overall cloud of export, heard a conference on cashew market outlook taking place in Ho Chi Minh City on July 26.

Business Can Tho city, RoK’s SK Group eye cooperation in green economy Vice Chairman of Can Tho city People's Committee Duong Tan Hien and representatives of local departments and agencies on July 26 met with a delegation from SK Group led by senior advisor Lee Dong Uk, discussing pilot projects under the city’s green growth strategy.