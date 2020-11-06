Politics Foreign leaders extend sympathies over floods in central region Leaders of Egypt and Germany have extended their sympathies to Vietnamese leaders over the heavy property and human losses caused by recent floods and landslides in the central region.

Politics RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was officially opened in central Da Nang city on November 6.

Politics PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha by phone on November 6 on bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

Politics Workers’ Party of Brazil hopes for closer ties with Vietnamese Party, people Romenio Pereira, Secretary for International Relations of the Workers’ Party (PT) of Brazil, paid a courtesy call on Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa at the embassy in Brasilia on November 4.