Gathering celebrates 70 years of Vietnam-Poland diplomatic ties
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Association's merit certificates are presented to representatives of the Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association at the gathering on November 6 (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – A gathering was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 6 to mark 70 years of Vietnam-Poland diplomatic ties (February 4) and the 30th founding anniversary of the city’s Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association (June 26).
Chairman of the association Nguyen Dang Cuong said Poland was one of the first countries to recognise and set up diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. It continually supported Vietnam during the two resistance wars and the following national construction.
In recent years, bilateral connections have been increasingly enhanced via mutual visits by their leaders and cooperation programmes in economy, culture, education, and people-to-people diplomacy, according to him.
Cuong also took this occasion to thank former leaders of the friendship association and the Polish Embassy in Vietnam for helping the organisation fulfil its role as a bridge linking people of HCM City and Poland so as to contribute to the two countries’ ties.
Polish Ambassador Wojciech Gerwel expressed his delight at the strides in the nations’ traditional friendship, noting that they have developed their friendship and cooperation on the basis of government-to-government links, the Vietnamese people who used to study and work in Poland, and the Vietnamese community in his homeland.
Congratulating the Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association of HCM City on its founding anniversary, he voiced his hope that those who used to study and work in Poland will continue helping with bilateral friendship and cooperation.
Poland is currently the largest trade partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe with bilateral trade topping 3 billion USD in 2019. Vietnam mainly exports electronic products, leather footwear, apparel, and farm produce to Poland.
In addition, the two sides hold potential for cooperation in the areas Poland has strength in like software development, information technology, heavy industry, and agricultural equipment./.