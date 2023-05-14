Society France-Vietnam Job Fair held in HCM City, offering over 200 jobs A France-Vietnam Job Fair was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV) and the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF).

Society State leader meets outstanding workers in following President Ho Chi Minh’s example President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting on May 13 with 133 collectives and individuals who are role models in studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style among civil servants, public employees, and workers nationwide.

Society Vietnam seeks stronger educational cooperation with Northern Ireland Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long has made a working trip to Belfast city in Northern Ireland to foster bilateral connections and cooperation, especially in education and trade.

Society President launches programme to give housing support to the poor in Dien Bien President Vo Van Thuong on May 13 attended a ceremony to launch a programme to provide housing support to poor households in the northern province of Dien Bien, which aims to build 7,000-8,000 houses for the needy in the locality and some Northwestern provinces within one year.