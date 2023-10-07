Culture - Sports First Vietnam Pho Festival 2023 held in Japan The Vietnam Pho Festival 2023, the first of its kind, kicked off in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo on October 7, as part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

Culture - Sports Fire jumping ritual - Mysterious dance of Pa Then ethnic minority The Pa Then ethnic minority people live mainly in the two northern mountainous provinces of Tuyen Quang and Ha Giang. Though their number is small and they live in remote areas, the Pa Then people have maintained their culture, especially a fire jumping ritual.