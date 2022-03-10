UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara speaks at a dialogue on addressing gender-biased sex selection on March 7. (Photo: UNFPA Vietnam) Hanoi (VNA) - Many projects and programmes tailored to promote gender equality in all sectors have been implemented in Vietnam over the past decade, significantly contributing to changing the mindset of people on



Such projects cover a wide range of spheres like politics, economics, culture, information, health, education, science, and family, Kitahara stressed in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).



According to the UNFPA Representative, Vietnam is a signatory to international instruments on gender equality, women’s rights, and women’s empowerment. In 2006, the country promulgated the Law on Gender Equality which mandates Government bodies to fulfill their responsibilities on gender equality and to ensure that any gender-related violations are addressed.



Targeted policies and measures such as the National Strategies on Gender Equality 2011-2020 and 2021-2030, the Action Plans on Gender Equality 2011-2015 and 2016-2020, and other legislations delineate the responsibilities for the implementation of the law, she added.



Women and girls, who represent half of the population, are also half of the country’s potential for socio-economic growth, she said, noting that gender equality, aside from the fact that it is a fundamental human right, is essential for peaceful societies and sustainable development.



Kitahara highlighted achievements Vietnam has recorded in gender equality such as the higher rate of women in the National Assembly, which is 30.26 percent in the 15th term in comparison with 26.72 percent in the previous tenure.



UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara lauds the achievements Vietnam has recorded in gender equality. (Photo: UNFPA Vietnam)



Asked about Vietnamese women’s role in the modern society, she said it has changed tremendously.



“Modernisation and the advent of the latest technology have widened a hope and opportunities for women and girls in Vietnam,” she said.



“Many women have established themselves socially, politically, and economically in almost every field, and they have been successful.”



The UNFPA Representative, however, pointed out limitations in Vietnam such as the prevalence of violence against women and gender-biased sex selection.



Promoting rural, ethnic minority women’s access to SRH



Although Vietnam has made significant progress in improving



Given this, UNFPA has a set of recommendations to the national and sub-national health authorities.



Second, it is critical to improve the capacity of district hospitals and community health centres on emergency obstetric care in accordance with the national guidelines. On this, offline and online training and refresher training, also building on the tele-health infrastructure, would be useful.



Third, the COVID-19 prevention and control elements can be fully integrated into the provision of antenatal, delivery and postnatal care at all health facilities to ensure the continuity of essential service provision and utilisation.



And lastly, innovative interventions, such as tele-health services (first mobile app MCH247 as supported by UNFPA) and culturally-sensitive behavioral change communications should be tapped into for quality SRH services amongst vulnerable populations.



UNFPA’s continuous support to Vietnam



Kitahara said currently, UNFPA is working with Vietnamese ministries, other government agencies, the National Assembly and organisations to promote gender equality, particularly addressing gender-based violence and other harmful practices and ensuring the provision of sexual and reproductive health care.