At a polling station (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – A general election in Myanmar, the third of its kind in the past six decades, kicked off on November 8 with over 37 million eligible voters to go to the polls across the country.

A total of 42,047 polling stations opened at 6am (local time). As many as 5,831 candidates from over 90 parties and independent runners are contesting for seats in the election.

The ruling NLD party won an absolute majority of parliamentary seats in the last general elections held on November 8, 2015, and has been running the government since 2016.



To maintain a majority of seats in parliament, the NLD must win two thirds of seats in both houses while one fourth of them have been given to Myanmar army, said analysts./.