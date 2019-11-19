Politics Ceremony marks 65 years of Vietnam-Mongolia diplomatic ties A ceremony was held in Hanoi on November 18 to mark the 65th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and Mongolia.

Politics Minister stresses trust in cooperation to solve security challenges Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich addressed an ASEAN ministers’ meeting with partners on November 18, describing trust as the most important for countries to cooperate substantively and sincerely in dealing with security challenges in the region.

Politics 21st working day of 14th NA’s eighth session The 21st working day of the 14th National Assembly’s ongoing eighth session took place in Hanoi on November 18 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Vietnam officially becomes Chair of ADMM, ADMM Plus The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence has officially assumed the role of Chair of ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus for 2020.