World Laos, Malaysia sign agreement on railway cooperation The Lao National Railway Enterprise (LNRE) and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) – Malaysia’s largest railway company - have recently signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in a significant move to bolster their respective railway sectors and enhance regional trade within the Pan-Asian railway initiative, according to the Lao media.

World Thai central bank says key rate near balanced level The Bank of Thailand (BOT) recently said Thailand’s current level of the benchmark interest rate was nearly balanced, adding that monetary policy would not be affected by a delay in the formation of a new government.

World Thailand: Phuket aims to be low-carbon eco-tourism destination The island province of Phuket, southern Thailand, is seeking to become a low-carbon destination, with future development plans focusing on waste management and lowering greenhouse emissions to promote eco-tourism.

World Indonesia prepares nuclear energy strategy development Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) is currently preparing a strategy for the development of nuclear power plants in the country.