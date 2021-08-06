Health PM orders further COVID-19 vaccine allocation to southern localities Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to promptly allocate more COVID-19 vaccines to Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces, which are the country’s current largest hotspots.

Health Vietnam detects 4,009 new COVID-19 infections over last 12 hours Vietnam detected 4,009 new COVID-19 cases over the last 12 hours to 6pm on August 6, putting the national tally at 189,066, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Saudi Arabia presents aid package to support Vietnam's COVID-19 fight The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has given a 500,000-USD medical aid package to Vietnam to support the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.