German news site introduces overlooked destinations in Vietnam
German travel news site reisereporter.de introduces Phong Nha-Ke Bang (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) - The German travel news site reisereporter.de has posted an article introducing hidden treasures and natural wonders that are often overlooked in Vietnam.
The first mentioned by author Daniel Schramm is the Phong Nha-Ke Bang Cave System - the underground treasures - in the central province of Quang Binh.
He wrote that few places in the world can rival the cave landscape of Phong Nha-Ke Bang in Vietnam, as this UNESCO world heritage site is a mecca for those who love adventure and nature, including the famous Son Doong Cave, widely considered the largest cave in the world. The Thien Duong (Paradise) Cave - is a spectacular stalactite cave with impressive formations, and the En Cave - is one of the few caves globally where camping is allowed.
Dreamy beaches in Con Dao island district in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are also recommended by the author.
According to him, Con Dao is a real insider tip for travelers looking for a remote island paradise, as it boasts some of the most beautiful and unspoiled beaches in Vietnam. These islands, which are part of a national park, have retained their original charm and are a retreat for nature lovers and those seeking peace and quiet.
One of the most impressive beaches on Con Dao is Dat Doc beach with pristine white sand and crystal clear water perfect for swimming and snorkeling. The peaceful atmosphere and low number of visitors make this beach an ideal place to relax and enjoy nature.
Another gem of Con Dao is An Hai, perfect for romantic walks along the shore, and Con Son Bay where visitors can explore the fascinating underwater world and discover coral reefs and a rich variety of sea creatures.
The article also introduces readers to Hoi An (Photo: VNA)The article also introduced readers to Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam. It stressed that while Hoi An is not an unknown city, there are many authentic and hidden gems to discover away from the busy old town.
Hoi An old town itself is undoubtedly charming and full of historic architecture, but some of the real hidden gems lie in the less visited corners of the city, such as Chuc Thanh Pagoda, one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Vietnam.
A culinary insider tip in Hoi An is eating in small food stalls and restaurants away from the main streets, as these small eateries are often frequented by locals and offer genuine Vietnamese flavours.
The author also mentioned hidden temples and pagodas in the former imperial city of Hue in central Vietnam which is known for its impressive citadel and magnificent imperial tombs. He recommended visiting Thien Mu pagoda and Dieu De temple.
At the end of the article, the author updated readers with the latest information about visas, flights, main means of transportation, the best time to travel as well as suggestions for communicating with local people./.