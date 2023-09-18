Travel RoK’s Busan city promotes tourism in Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Busan port city introduced its tourism policies and plans for Vietnamese firms at a recent event held by the Busan Tourism Organisation (BTO) in Hanoi.

Travel Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields - A masterpiece of nature and humanity The Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields are not only a magnificent sight but also an exclusive masterpiece of local people attempting to improve nature while also creating appeal for tourists to the northwest region.

Travel Travel programme promotes Hoang Su Phi terraced fields The annual programme entitled ‘Travelling across the heritage land of the Hoang Su Phi terraced fields’ opened in Hoang Su Phi district, northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on September 16.

Society Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago recognised as world natural heritage Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern province of Quang Ninh province and neighbouring Hai Phong city has been officially recognised as a world natural heritage.