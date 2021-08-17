World Thailand needs another 30 billion USD to aid virus-hit economy Thailand needs a further 1 trillion THB (29.9 billion USD) to ensure jobs and incomes for residents, the country’s central bank governor said on August 16, as the Southeast Asian nation struggles with its most severe COVID-19 outbreak to date.

World COVID-19: Lao capital extends school closure; Cambodia faces increasing infections The authorities in Laos’ capital Vientiane has announced the extension of its school closure order to prevent COVID-19 spread, while Cambodia has posted increases in its number of infections for the third consecutive day after reopening its border with Thailand.

World Indonesia aims to reduce state budget deficit The Indonesian government aims to cut the State budget deficit to 868 trillion IDR (60.38 billion USD) from 939 trillion IDR, accounting for 4.85 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) next year.