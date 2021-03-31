Business Da Nang restarts 1.5 billion USD resort mega-project The Da Nang People’s Committee announced on March 30 that a Vingroup mega-project in Lien Chau district worth 35 trillion VND (1.51 billion USD) has been restarted after years of delay.

Business Remittances to HCM City up 10 percent in Q1 Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rose 10 percent year-on-year to 1.45 billion USD in the first quarter of 2021, according to the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.

Business Hanoi to receive handover of Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line The Ministry of Transport plans to hand over the Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro project to Hanoi after the checking, calculation, and receipt of dossiers, documents, and assets are completed.

Business Plenty of room remains for growth of consumer credit market: Insiders Though Vietnam’s outstanding consumer credit almost tripled over the last decade, its share of total outstanding loans is yet to keep pace with that of its regional nations. There is plenty room for improvement in the time to come, industry insiders have said.