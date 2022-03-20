Videos Shared joy with “Zero dong Ao dai” The ao dai is a traditional local outfit that honours the beauty of Vietnamese women. Not every woman, however, can afford to buy one. With a desire to help disadvantaged women and to spread the value of the traditional outfit, one ao dai tailor in Ho Chi Minh City has worked on a programme called “Zero dong Ao dai”.

Society Vinh Long partners with German firm in vocational training An agreement on vocational study abroad for students in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long was signed on March 18, focusing on providing consultation and career guidance for those who wish to study in dual vocational college programmes in Germany.

Society Vietnam’s forces save Panamanian ship in distress near Truong Sa archipelago The fisheries resources surveillance and naval forces of Vietnam are working to rescue Panama-flagged Vessel Pacific 07 which encountered a breakdown while passing the waters of Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, according to the Naval Region 4 Command.