Get-together held for overseas Vietnamese in Switzerland
Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva on March 19 held a get-together for the Vietnamese community in Switzerland and raised funds for people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province.
Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)Geneva (VNA) - Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva on March 19 held a get-together for the Vietnamese community in Switzerland and raised funds for people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province.
The event, with hundreds of participants, was also to inform overseas Vietnamese (OV) of policies of the Party and States and outstanding achievements of the country in recent times.
The country, with a stable macroeconomy, was among few countries posting GDP growth in the past two years. Registered foreign direct investment in Vietnam surged 123.8 percent in the first two months of this year, reflecting investment demand and expectations of foreign investors on the country’s economic recovery and development, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai.
The country has successfully carried out the COVID-19 vaccine strategy, becoming one of the six countries reporting the highest vaccine coverage, she added.
She informed participants that the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs will arrange a trip for OVs to attend the death anniversary of Hung Kings next month.
She expressed her hope that OVs will support Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery and a fund which helps fishermen in Truong Sa build vessels to continue clinging to the sea and protecting the country’s sovereignty.
OVs can make donations until April 25, ahead of a programme to visit to Truong Sa.
Vietnam’s Permanent Mission will uphold its role of enhancing cooperation with international organisations in Geneva, and join hands with the community in Switzerland to promote the image of Vietnamese people and culture to local friends.
OVs are called to make contributions to the country’s development, and strengthen cooperation between Vietnamese partners and agencies in Geneva and other Swiss localities, thereby deepening people-to-people exchanges./.