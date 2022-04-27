The delegation presents gifts to Truong Sa officials and soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A working delegation led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Political Commissar of the Vietnam People’s Navy, visited officials, soldiers and people living in Truong Sa island district offshore Khanh Hoa south-central province and on DK1 platform on April 19-27.

During the trip, the delegation presented gifts worth more than 90 billion VND (3.92 million USD) and attended a launch ceremony of a health clinic on Sinh Ton island, the construction of which was started in November 2021.

Covering an area of 360 sq.m., the facility is a gift presented by authorities and people of Hai Phong northern port city.

Medical workers on the island had provided examinations and treatment for more than 700 people and took part in search and rescue activities for fishermen in distress.

Delegates joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a culture house on Nui Le B island presented by Hanoi authorities and people. Built at a cost of nearly 40 billion VND, it will also provide shelter for fishermen and support search and rescue activities.

Meanwhile, work on a multi-purpose culture house was started on Da Dong C, with support from the Navy and the Hanoi People’s Committee.

Lt. Gen. Bong said the activity aims to encourage officials and soldiers of the Navy to overcome difficulties, strengthen solidarity and fulfil tasks assigned by the Party, State and people./.