The booth of the Vietnam News Agency at the Global Media Congress 's exhibition . (Photo: VNA)

The second day of the Global Media Congress (GMC) has drawn to a close after a series of groundbreaking announcements, discussions and exhibitions that set further new benchmarks in the world of media and communications.



The event was packed with engaging panels, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions led by some of the most prominent figures in the industry.



Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates, the GMC continued its focus on nurturing innovation and enabling professionals to benefit from knowledge exchange between decision-makers, thought leaders, experts and professional on the emerging trends shaping the sector’s future.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress, said: “The GMC has continued to offer unparalleled value on its second day as we strengthen our global media network through strategic partnerships and collaborations that offer great promise for the future”.



The second day of the Congress, which gave special attention to media education and youth engagement, also welcomed a diverse group of students from 100 universities pursuing their interest in the sector.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said the Congress is not just a platform for dialogue, but a catalyst for imaginative new ideas and practices, adding that the ADNEC Group was honoured to provide a venue where groundbreaking ideas are shared, and new horizons in media and technology are explored.



With participants from governments, and media, academic and industry sectors, the GMC is hosting a world-class programme of speakers, panelists and discussants commenting on and discussing a range of emerging challenges and the full potentialities of the media industry’s future development.



The congress's exhibition features leading international and local brands showcasing and demonstrating the latest media-focused technologies, products, and services.



Both leading companies and innovative new startups are participating in the exhibition, which has a range of platforms, including live stages and media labs, to facilitate commercial partnerships between tech companies and media outlets./.