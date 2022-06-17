Health Hospitals, patients struggle with medical supply shortage Many hospitals are seeing a shortage of medical supplies, due to the growing reluctance to organise procurement bidding that stems from recent major violation cases.

Health Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination points set up for booster doses in HCM City Hundreds of vaccination points, both fixed location and mobile, have been set up across Ho Chi Minh City as part of the city's efforts to accelerate injection of COVID-19 booster doses on high-risk residents.

Health Infographic Ministry of Health proposes V2K message in COVID-19 prevention and control The Ministry of Health proposed the V2K message (vaccines, face masks and disinfection) in COVID-19 prevention and control. However, the previous 5K message could return if a new COVID-19 variant breaks out affecting public health. So far, the Health Ministry has proposed the suspension of health declaration and removed restrictions on crowds and distance.

Health COVID-19: 774 cases added to national caseload on June 16 A total 774 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 15 to 4pm June 16, according to the Ministry of Health.