Politics Infographic Unity is the Party's strength Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.

Politics Infographic 12th Party Congress: Strengthening building of pure, strong Party The 12th Party Congress has been marked by a number of significant achievements. The five-year term saw Party building and rectification enhanced, the macro-economy stabilised, national defence and security consolidated, and external relations expanded.

Politics Infographic 11th Party Congress: Comprehensive promotion of 'doi moi' (reform) The eleventh national Party Congress adopted the updated platform on national construction during the transitional period towards socialism (supplemented and developed in 2011), the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy, the Report of the 10th Central Committee, the Party Statute (supplemented and revised) and many other documents of high importance.