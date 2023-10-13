The “Golden Harvest Festival”, the first of its kind, aimed to promote the cultural values of local ethnic minority groups, honouring the diligence of local people. It is also an opportunity to introduce tourists to the land, people, and unique features of terraced rice fields in Son La, contributing to the development of tourism, culture, and sports in ethnic minority areas.

In addition to rituals paying tribute to the gods and ancestors for good weather and a bumper harvest, various activities imbued with ethnic minority cultural values were also held at the festival. A contest on rice harvesting, folk games, and art performances drew the participation of local people and visitors.

The festival was held on the occasion of the ripe rice season, to restore, preserve, and promote the traditional cultural values of local ethnic minority groups. It also aimed to promote the potential and cultural identities of local ethnic minorities in association with tourism development in Son La province in general and Xim Vang commune in particular./.

VNA