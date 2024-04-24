The 15th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final opens in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 24-26. (Photo: vietnamgolfmagazine.net) vietnamgolfmagazine.net)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final kicked off in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 24, the Vietnam Golf Association announced.

The final, the culmination of the Asia leg of the world’s most celebrated junior golf circuit, will see the best golfers aged from 12 to 21 years from 12 countries and territories battle it out at Laguna Golf Lang Co for the crown of Faldo Series Asia champion.

The four-day event will see the presence of Vietnamese junior golf stars, notably Nguyen Bao Chau, the youngest elite junior golfer who ranks first on the U13 VGA Junior Tour.

Inaugurated by Sir Nick Faldo after his victory at the 1996 US Masters, the Faldo Series is recognised as the only global amateur series for boys and girls. Competitors from ages 7 to 25 can test themselves against the very best juniors around the world.

The Series has been a proven success as a pathway for players to reach the top levels of the game, with over 70 Faldo Series competitors now playing on professional tours.

The global junior series expanded into Asia in 2006, recognising the huge potential on the Asian junior golf circuit. Since then, Laguna Lang Co has played a central role in the initiative as the host venue for the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final: a reflection of its status as a Sir Nick Faldo Signature course, an elite category among Faldo Designs.

The golf course is part of Asia’s most far-reaching integrated resorts, one that also encompasses award-winning hotels Banyan Tree Lang Co and Angsana Lang Co. The course is also an integral part of the Vietnam Golf Coast, a destination marketing effort linking signature golf courses in Central Vietnam./.