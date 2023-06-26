Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao and Chris Geykens present Cup to golfer (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) - The annual golf tournament Vietnam Ambassador's Cup 2023 was held at Hulencourt golf course in Genappe town of Belgium on June 25 to raise funds for Agent Orange (AO) victims in Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam.

Co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium and Chris Geykens, a representative of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA Hoi An) in Belgium, this year's event also aimed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Belgium diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the tournament.

This year's event raised a total of 12,240 EUR which will be donated to the VAVA chapter in Hoi An to assist the families of AO victims in developing their household economy, such as poultry and fish farming, mushroom and vegetable cultivation, and tourism business.

Held for the first time in 2013, the event has so far raised more than 1.2 billion VND (52,100 USD) in support of AO victims in Hoi An./.