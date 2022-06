Illustrative photo (Source: nongnghiep.vn)

– Many Vietnamese fruit s are getting final negotiation steps done to enter new markets, with passion fruit approved by China and green-skin pomelo on the way to the US.According to Le Van Thiet, deputy head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Plant Protection Department, China has allowed piloting the import of Vietnamese passion fruit into Guangdong province via its border gates with Vietnam’s Lang Son and Quang Ninh provinces. The fruit must have growing area and packaging codes and meet food safety standards, among other criteria.Vietnam’s negotiation for exporting durian to China also entered the final phase, with the sides working to complete a protocol regulating related plantations, codes of distributors, and diseases control.Meanwhile, the US has already permitted the import of six Vietnam ese fruits. The two sides are in their final step of negotiation for the fruit to enter the US market based on American consumers' demand.For the Japanese market, which has accepted Vietnam’s dragon fruit, lychee, and mango, the Plant Protection Department is negotiating the export of local longan using a new cold processing method.In order to catch opportunities, many localities are preparing growing areas and material sources. Notably, Gia Lai has made passion fruit one of its four key fruits. By 2025, the Central Highlands province plans to increase its passion fruit plantation to 20,000ha from the current 4,000ha./.