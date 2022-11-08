Illustrative photo (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's sea ports handled 608.3 million tonnes of goods in the first 10 months of this year, up 3% annually and fulfilling 84% of the yearly target, according to the Vietnam's sea ports handled 608.3 million tonnes of goods in the first 10 months of this year, up 3% annually and fulfilling 84% of the yearly target, according to the Vietnam Marine Administration

Of this, the volume of import-export goods decreased slightly while that of domestic ones grew by 4% year-on-year to 284.6 million tonnes, it said, adding the container throughput hit 20.8 million TEUs, increasing by 4% annually and meeting 84% of the yearly plan. Containers of imports constituted over 7.1 million TEUs of the total, posting the highest annual growth of 8%.



In the third quarter of this year, many seaport enterprises recorded profits despite many difficulties due to socio-economic fluctuations.



The Port of Hai Phong JSC, which handles ports with the largest cargo throughput in the North, logged 222.2 billion VND (8.93 million USD) in consolidated pre-tax profit in the three months, up 20% against last year.



Meanwhile, the Da Nang Port, the largest container seaport in the central region, recorded its profit after corporate income tax reaching nearly 66 billion VND, up 12.46% over the same period in 2021./.

VNA