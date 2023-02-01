Culture - Sports Exhibition honouring General Vo Nguyen Giap kicks off in Quang Binh A poetry and photographic exhibition on late General Vo Nguyen Giap opened on February 1 in the central province of Quang Binh as part of activities to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2023).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese athletes to receive 1 mln USD for Paris Olympic gold Vietnamese athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, scheduled for July 26 to August 11, 2024, will receive 1 million USD in bonus for each gold medal; 500,000 USD for silver and 200,000 for bronze.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese team comes first at Southeast Asian Fencing Championship Vietnam secured the first position at the 2023 Southeast Asian Fencing Championship which has taken place recently in Malaysia, marking a good start for the Vietnamese sport towards the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) slated for May in Cambodia.