The Deputy Prime Minister ordered provinces with fishing vessels or fishermen found to have violated laws to direct a review of all investigations and the punishment imposed.

Functional forces in coastal cities and provinces must be determined not to allow fishing vessels to leave port if they do not fully comply with regulations, he stressed.

Local leaders must make every effort to join the Government in quickly removing the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” on IUU fishing, for the benefit of the country and its people and developing a sustainable, responsible, and internationally-integrated fisheries industry.

The Deputy Prime Minister also announced that the government will hold working sessions with coastal provinces and cities on fighting IUU in the coming time./.

VNA