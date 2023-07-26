Government convenes law-building session
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a Government session on law-building on July 26. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a Government session on law-building on July 26 to discuss three law proposals, two bills, two reports and one draft resolution of the National Assembly.
Opening the session, PM Chinh underlined that Vietnam is in the process of building a law-governed socialist State in which all citizens and members of the society act in line with the Constitution and law.
Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)In order to build and complete the institution, one of the three strategic breakthroughs that the Party has set for the 2021-2026 tenure, the Government has exerted great efforts in the work, he said.
He clarified that since the beginning of this year, the Government has held five law-building sessions to deal with a large workload related to institution building and completion, showing its high determination and great efforts in realizing this breakthrough.
Meanwhile, many resolutions have been issued to cope with new and unprecedented developments, he noted. However, he pointed out that the legal system still has shortcomings that require revisions to smooth resources and promote development.
The Government leader asked ministers and heads of ministerial-level and Government agencies to continue to exert time, efforts and resources to law building, ensuring the progress and quality of this activity.
They were requested to direct the reviewing, examination and supervision of institution building activities, while gathering ideas from impacted groups, experts, the community and enterprises, and learning experience from other countries.
The session’s agenda included proposals on building the draft Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control (amended), the draft Law on Special Consumption Tax (amended), the draft Law on the amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Property Auction, and the draft Law on Social Insurance (revised); on applying the global minimum tax; and on non-tax incentives for investors./.