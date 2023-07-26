World Austrian media highlight President Vo Van Thuong’s visit Austrian media on July 25 continued to report on State President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit to Austria that took place from July 23 to 25.

Politics Lao official calls Vietnam an active, responsible member of ASEAN Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 28 years ago, Vietnam has shown itself as an active, proactive, and responsible member of the bloc, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Thongphane Savanphet.

Politics Vietnam, Israel further promote friendship, cooperation Vietnam and Israel should consider science-technology and high-tech agriculture as priority areas for cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their talks on July 25.

Politics State leader’s Vatican visit to open up prospects for bilateral ties: official President Vo Van Thuong’s visit to the Vatican on July 27 will help open up new prospects for bilateral relations in the coming time, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang.