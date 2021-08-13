Government establishes working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy
A representative of UNICEF in Vietnam receives the batch of COVID-19 vaccine at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: UNICEF/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A government working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, has been set up under a decision signed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
The team is tasked with mobilising donated vaccines, treatment drugs, and medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control, and technology transfer for vaccine and drug production from bilateral and multilateral partners.
It will also seek, support, and promote negotiations, import and reception of COVID-19 vaccines, treatment drugs, medical supplies as well as vaccine and drug production technology transfer.
The group will also submit recommendations to the Prime Minister with the aim of accessing these items as much as possible in the fastest and earliest way.
At the same time, the team will actively approach and hold dialogues, and support negotiations with partners and producers of vaccines, drugs and medical supplies, who are capable of transferring their technologies to Vietnam./.
