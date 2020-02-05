Government issue decree on naturalisation
Hanoi (VNA) – The government recently issued a decree detailing various provisions and measures to implement the Vietnam Law on Nationality.
Decree 16/2020/ND deals with the naturalisation, resumption, relief and stripping of the Vietnamese nationality; as well as the nullification of the decisions on the naturalisation; among others.
The document rolls out provisions on conditions for naturalisation, those exempted from a number of the conditions, and special cases which apply for the Vietnamese nationality while keeping foreign one.
The decree will take effect from March 20 this year./.
