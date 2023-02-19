Politics Regulations on granting water resource-related licences issued The Government has issued a decree detailing the implementation of the Law on Water Resources, with regulations on granting water resource-related licences.

Culture - Sports Outline of Vietnamese culture holds great value The “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Party, has affirmed its value over time, even in the context of Vietnam promoting the development of its cultural industry.

Politics Hanoi gives priority to cooperation with Vientiane Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has affirmed that Hanoi always gives high priority to the development of friendship and cooperation with Lao localities, especially the capital city of Vientiane.