Health Vietnam records additional 9,690 COVID-19 cases on August 8 Vietnam logged an additional 4,949 new COVID-19 infections, including 4,947 domestic and two imported cases, in the past 12 and a half hours to 6:30pm on August 8, the Ministry of Health reported.

Health Deputy PM urges Kien Giang to speed up COVID-19 screening, testing Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to step up COVID-19 screening and testing in the community, especially in high-risk places such as markets, bus stations, and airports.