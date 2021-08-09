Government leader confirms significance of telehealth system
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed that the telemedicine system, which is connected to all hospitals at the district level, will help save more patients’ lives, reduce the overload on upper-level hospitals, and limit the transmission of virus.
Addressing a ceremony on August 8 to launch the Telehealth Platform and debut the National Technology Centre for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, PM Chinh said that the platform is one of the effective solutions in providing timely diagnosis and treatment support.
As the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading regardless of countries, religions, ages and genders, using the same technology platform across the country will enhance the effectiveness of the fight against the pandemic, Chinh stressed.
He asked the health and information and communication sectors to continue researching and improving technologies for telemedicine, contributing to minimizing fatalities and driving back the pandemic to again achieve sustainable development and prosperity.
The Government leader also took the occasion to hail efforts by medical workers in the front line of the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the event, PM Chinh witnessed doctors of Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital consulted doctors of several other medical facilities in the city and Long An and Binh Duong provinces via the Telehealth Platform on treatment for COVID-19 patients in critical conditions.
He also listened to opinions of doctors in localities throughout the country such as Dong Thap, Tien Giang, Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, Lam Dong, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Nghe An, and Lang Son on patient treatment./.