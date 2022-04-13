Government leader praises self-sacrificing men for saving lives
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision regarding granting the Prime Minister’s certificate of merit to Nguyen Duc Chinh, residing in Nam Dinh province’s Hai Hau district, for saving a girl from drowning in Ninh Co River.
Nguyen Duc Chinh (L) and Captain Thai Ngo Hieu have been praised for saving lives. (Source: congly.vn)
On April 9, Chinh jumped from Thinh Long Bridge at a height of about 30m into the river to rescue a 8th grade girl who was struggling in the fast-flowing water.
Deputy PM Minh also signed a document proposing the State President present the Bravery Order to Captain Thai Ngo Hieu, a firefighter at Dong Nai province’s fire prevention and rescue police division, for saving four men who faced drowning while bathing in the sea in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau’s Long Dien district on April 10.
Hieu then coordinated with local forces and people to search for the body of the remaining victim.
Thanks to his brave efforts, he was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain one day later.
Their actions are truly brave, noble, and admirable. Examples of self-sacrificing people in the community need to be shared to encourage community spirit./.