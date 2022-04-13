Videos National Press Festival opens in Hanoi The National Press Festival opened at the Hanoi Museum on April 13, displaying outstanding publications in early 2022.

Society Kindergarten students in Hanoi return to school Around 600,000 preschool students in all 30 urban and outlying districts and townships of Hanoi returned to school on April 13 after a year of online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Da Nang leader extends greetings to Lao Consulate General on Laos' New Year Secretary of Da Nang Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang and a delegation of city officials on April 13 visited the Lao Consulate General in the city to extend greetings on the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year festival (Bunpimay).