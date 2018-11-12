Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Diniz Brandao (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted the outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Diniz Brandao in Hanoi on November 12.Phuc lauded the ambassador’s contributions to enhancing the two countries’ relations, with a number of high-level visits organised and bilateral trade surpassing 4 billion USD.He said that they should be able to double bilateral trade as the potential for two-way cooperation remains huge.He suggested intensifying visits between the two countries’ businesses to help expand collaboration opportunities.Informing the diplomat of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s adoption of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on the afternoon of November 12, Phuc stressed that this will be a good chance for Vietnam and Brazil to boost trade and investment ties.The Government leader also asked both sides to coordinate in organising activities to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2019.The outgoing ambassador affirmed that Vietnam has always and will continue to be an important partner of Brazil. He said he believes that the bilateral relations will grow further in the coming time.He pointed to cooperation potential in aviation as Brazil intends to export aircraft to Vietnam.He also expressed his hope that Vietnam will sign a free trade agreement with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), and that Brazil will be able to sign a similar agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). –VNA