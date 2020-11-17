Politics Vietnamese, German parties bolster ties Hoang Binh Quan, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Alexander Schweitzer, member of the Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), co-chaired online talks between the two parties on November 16.

Politics National Assembly’s 10th session concludes The 10th session of the 14th National Assembly wrapped up in Hanoi on November 17, completing all the tasks set for the session, which were held in two phases, with the first held via videoconferencing from October 20 to 27 and the second in person from November 2 to 17.

Politics NA adopts revised environmental protection law The revised Law on Environmental Protection was adopted at the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on November 17, with 91.91 percent of deputies voting in favour.

Politics ASEAN Defence Senior Officials convene The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting was organised on November 17 via teleconference under the chair of Deputy Minister of Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh.