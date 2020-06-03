Society Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma Eleven officials, including five in taxation and six in the customs have been suspended from work due to their involvement in an alleged bribery case at Japan’s Tenma Vietnam company, Deputy Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai told a press conference in Hanoi on June 2 following the monthly Government meeting.

Society Voices of Vietnamese children survey released Result of the survey “The Voices of Vietnamese Children” was released by the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) and the Save the Children International (SCI) in Hanoi on June 2.

Society NGOs to work together in rehabilitation of disabled The Ministry of Health’s Agency of Health Examination and Treatment (AHET) and eight domestic and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have signed a memorandum of understanding on rehabilitation activities for the disabled.

Society Enterprises present medical supplies to Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 Copper Mountain Energy and Hwaseung Vina LLC have presented medical equipment to Vietnamese citizens in the Republic of Korea (RoK) to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.