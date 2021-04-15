Government should immediately get to work, build on achievements: PM
Hanoi (VNA) – The Government needs to immediately start working to promote progress and results it has achieved, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing a Government meeting on April 15, the first since new Cabinet members were elected at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly earlier this month.
At the day-long session, PM Chinh pointed out a range of difficulties facing the nation such as complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower-than-target growth in the first quarter.
He requested related ministries and sectors collaborate to build the Government’s action plan to implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment should submit the plan to the Government at its monthly meeting for April, he said, adding that the plan ought to be practical, feasible, effective, and based on the Party’ orientations and policies and the State’s law.
The PM assigned the Government Office to coordinate with relevant agencies and localities in quickly assessing and amending the Government’s working regulations to make their contents clearer and more understandable for easier check and inspection.
Regarding the disbursement of public investment, the PM ordered heads of ministries, sectors, and localities to be responsible for the work directly and comprehensively.
He highlighted the importance of active COVID-19 prevention and control, quick quarantine, and effective treatment and handling of outbreaks.
PM Chinh urged the Ministry of Heath to soon complete and implement the “vaccine passport” scheme, noting that there is a need for mechanisms to encourage and facilitate eligible organisations and enterprises to purchase vaccines and conduct vaccinations as well as the promotion of vaccine research and development in the country.
The Government leader ordered the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 to be organised in a safe, democratic, disciplined, open and transparent manner, and the national high school examinations to be held in line with the law with safety and quality./.
