Government urges issuance of cards for vehicles to use e-toll collection service .

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a document requesting ministries, sectors and localities to urgently issue identification cards for vehicles to use non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) service.



According to a report of the Ministry of Transport, the number of vehicles with identification cards to use the ETC service nationwide remains low, reaching only about 50 percent.



The Prime Minister requested ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies and agencies under the Government, chairpersons of the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, and heads of socio-political agencies and organisations at all levels to direct the issuance of identification cards for all vehicles under their management scope, in order to satisfy requirements for using the ETC service from June 1, 2022.





Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Cadres, civil servants and public employees of those agencies and localities have been also encouraged to apply identification cards to their cars.



Toll collection service providers have been demanded to well organise the work in a quick and convenient manner, and have solutions to immediately deal with technical errors of ETC systems (if any).



The Ministry of Transport is in charge of urgently implementing the PM's direction on the pilot application of the ETC service on a number of expressways in regions nationwide.



According to the document, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Transport and the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, and news agencies are responsible for promoting communication activities in order to raise public awareness of the significance of the service, which is expected to help reduce traffic congestion, enhance transparency in toll collection activities, and eventually eliminate the existing manual toll collection.