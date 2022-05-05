Business Vietnam remains potential market for Monaco investors: confab Vietnam is currently a potential and attractive market to Monaco entrepreneurs, especially the more than 60 companies and investors of Monaco participating in an economic conference hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Monaco in collaboration with the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) on May 4.

Business German newspaper highlights Vietnam’s post-pandemic economic recovery Germany’s newspaper Finanzmarktwelt has run an article on Vietnam’s full reopening post the COVID-19 pandemic, with rosy signs seen in all sectors.

Business 89 percent of imports raw materials for domestic production: Ministry Up to 89 percent of the imports in the first four months of this year are raw materials and accessories for domestic production with a combined value of 106.6 billion USD, up 16.8 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Reference exchange rate stays stable The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,128 VND/USD on May 5, unchanged from the previous day.