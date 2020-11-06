Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Government on November 5 issued Resolution No 165/NQ-CP on providing aid to address housing damage caused by natural disasters in central and Central Highlands localities in October.

Beneficiary provinces include Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai, and Kon Tum.



Families with destroyed houses will receive a maximum of 40 million VND (1,730 USD) each, while those with houses simply in need of repair will receive 10 million VND each.



Chairpersons of provincial People’s Committees must review and classify the level of damage to housing in their localities and report to the Finance Ministry and Prime Minister before November 20.

Provinces not submitting a report before this date must use their own funds.

The Finance Ministry must work closely with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control to report to the Government on the use of the aid from the central budget in each locality.

The support must be provided in a timely, open and transparent manner, the resolution stated./.