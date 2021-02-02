Politics Congratulations to new Foreign Minister of Mongolia Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has sent congratulations to Batmunkh Battsetseg on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia.

Politics 13th National Party Congress brings confidence: Singaporean-Vietnamese professor The just-concluded 13th National Party Congress went smoothly despite fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, bringing about confidence, and it can be viewed as an initial success, Vu Minh Khuong, an associate professor at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, told Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Workers’ Party of Korea chief congratulates Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Jong-un has sent a message of congratulations to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee for the 13th tenure.